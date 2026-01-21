Azerbaijan looks to deepen diplomatic cooperation with U.S. Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Azerbaijani parliament moves to deepen engagement with the United States Congress to strengthen bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The matter has been included in the work plan of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties of the Azerbaijani parliament for the 2026 spring session.

Lawmakers plan a series of targeted measures intended to support closer cooperation with Congress, citing the recent elevation of Azerbaijan - U.S. relations following the signing of historic documents in Washington on August 8, 2025.

The committee’s work plan for the spring session of 2026 also includes providing support for the activities of Azerbaijani parliamentary delegations in international organizations to enhance cooperation with the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Commonwealth of Independent States Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA), North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), Turkic Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA), Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), GUAM Parliamentary Assembly (GUAM PA), and Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (Euronest PA).

The plan further calls for recommendations to improve the effectiveness of cooperation between the Azerbaijani parliament and the European Union–Azerbaijan Cooperation Council (Consilium), while emphasizing closer ties with the parliaments of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), guided by the view that “our family is the Turkic world.”

In addition, lawmakers aim to strengthen engagement with the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), underscoring Baku’s intention to pursue a more active and diversified parliamentary diplomacy.

