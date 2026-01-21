Azerbaijan, U.S. hold second meeting on strategic partnership charter

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The second meeting of the Strategic Working Group on drafting the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States (U.S.) was held online on January 21, 2026, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

The meeting featured a broad exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Washington Peace Summit last August. Discussions spanned key areas including energy, trade, regional connectivity and transit, economic investment, defense and security, and counterterrorism, along with forward-looking fields such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Talks on the text of the document continued with the aim of finalizing the Strategic Partnership Charter.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel