President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks made in Davos in spotlight of global media outlets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The leading global media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks made during the panel session on “Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity” and the “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast” event held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

The European, Russian and Arabic-speaking countries published several articles highlighting the speech of the Azerbaijani President at the panel session on “Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity.”

The articles mainly focused on the new realities that have emerged in the region following the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is left in the past, as well as the forward-looking perspectives between the two countries.

The articles posted by Turkish Anadolu, Ihlas news agencies, Russian newspapers and portals such as “Kommersant”, “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, “Vedomosti”, “Vesti”, “Gazeta”, “TASS” news agency, Arabic-language portals “lebanon24”, “Al bayader” noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia had closed the chapter of war, referring to President Ilham Aliyev’s speech.

The head of state mentioned that it was a very responsible and critical decision to stop at the right time as the leader of a country that has endured suffering for thirty years.

The articles emphasized that the decision to lift all restrictions on the transit of goods from Kazakhstan and Russia to Armenia is an important turning point for enhancing stability and cooperation in the region.

“gulfpress.net”, “inkl.com”, “indexbox.io”, “alsaudiapress.com” portals also published articles highlighting the Azerbaijani President’s remarks made in Davos on international law, European energy security and geopolitical aspects of energy supply.

Several media outlets drew attention to President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks made at the “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast” event, particularly his remarks on the future of Azerbaijani oil. News portals and newspapers such as “mk.ru”, “vesti.ru”, “life.ru”, “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, “Vzglyad” highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks saying that a second oil boom could occur in Azerbaijan.

The articles published by the above-mentioned media outlets also quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “Diversification of the economy for our country is the number one priority. By 2032, we expect to have eight gigawatts of solar and wind energy, because there is a lot of sun and a lot of wind. And we see a big potential. We have already contracted several projects, and now we are thinking about storage capacity. The first storage capacity is already being installed.”