Azerbaijan discusses mine action co-op avenues with NATO (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Opportunities for cooperation in mine action, cybersecurity, and other areas were discussed between Azerbaijan and NATO, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the reception of NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting also discussed the current cooperation agenda and prospects within the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO and the work carried out within the framework of partnership mechanisms, as well as regional and international security issues.

The parties, noting the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, have emphasized that the dialogue and mutual activities carried out within the existing partnership framework have made a positive contribution to regional security.

The experience of Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO's peace-support operations and missions, its close support for processes in Afghanistan, defense sector reforms, and efforts to ensure interoperability were praised. The visit of a mission consisting of permanent representatives of NATO member countries to Azerbaijan last November was also recalled with satisfaction.

During the meeting, information was provided on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, diplomatic efforts to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the region, confidence-building measures, agreements reached during the August 8 Washington summit, and peace prospects, as well as regional transportation and connectivity projects.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO began in March 1992 through the North Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC), but a significant partnership was established on May 4, 1994, with late President Heydar Aliyev's signing of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Framework Document. Key milestones include joining the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) and the Planning and Review Process (PARP) in 1997, as well as ongoing participation in PfP activities and NATO-led missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel