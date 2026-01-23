Speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, visited the Victory Park in Baku, Trend reports.

An honor guard lined up here in honor of the guest.

The Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Victory Monument in the park.

Then, the guest was briefed on Victory Park, which was created to honor the undying heroism of the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War and the historic Victory, as well as to preserve the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. Moreover, it was noted that at the entrance to the park, covering an area of about 10 hectares, a triumphal arch 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and with 44 columns was erected as a symbol of the 44 days of the Second Karabakh War.

The guest then toured the Victory Museum. The Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain was told that the museum’s exhibition was developed on the basis of international experience and leading global museum concepts, with the use of the latest technologies. The museum features 8 exhibition halls: “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Story of the Centuries,” Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict. A Look at History,” 44-Day Patriotic War. Operation ‘Iron Fist’,” Glorious Victory. Liberation of Shusha,” The Path of Heroes,” Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” Restoration of State Sovereignty. 20.09.2023,” and “Karabakh and East Zangezur. Revival.”

The visit highlighted that the Victory Museum, the surrounding Victory Park, and the Triumphal Arch at the park’s entrance stand as enduring symbols of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory, and the sacred memory of the nation’s heroic martyrs.

