Azerbaijani, Israeli foreign ministers hold expanded meeting in Baku (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held an expanded meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers discussed broadening cooperation across multiple areas, including political dialogue, energy, trade, investment, education, culture, defense, and security. Both sides emphasized their shared interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

The discussions also covered issues of international and regional significance. The foreign ministers highlighted the importance of the contributions of both countries to peace, development, and prosperity, both within their regions and beyond.

The ministers expressed their determination to deepen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel.

12:11

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared the news in a post on its official X page.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar embarked on a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, visiting the capitals Baku and Astana, with the objective of enhancing bilateral political and economic relations. The itinerary encompasses a range of formal engagements and discussions with governmental representatives and civil society stakeholders, featuring participants from local Jewish communities.

