Azerbaijan and China discuss strategic partnership (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A strategic partnership has been discussed between Azerbaijan and China, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The meeting also discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as regional and international issues.

The ministers highly appreciated the high-level political dialogue and contribution of the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries in 2025 to raising relations to a qualitatively new stage. Moreover, an additional impetus from the numerous agreements signed during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to China in April last year to cooperation in several areas was emphasized.

Besides, the meeting noted with satisfaction that the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries will be celebrated in 2027.

The ministers emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation based on mutual trust and respect in the fields of trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, renewable energy, industry, digital transformation, agriculture, humanitarian, and education. Cooperation in the work carried out on the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was appreciated.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continuing mutual support within the framework of international organizations, and saw an exchange of views on regional security issues. Cooperation relations within the framework of the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral formats were reviewed.

The parties also noted that strengthening people-to-people ties, expanding exchanges in education, culture, tourism, and youth play an important role in the sustainable development of bilateral relations.

The meeting then reviewed global and regional security issues, cooperation plans within the Central Asian format. The meeting also briefed the Chinese side on post-conflict reconstruction and mine threat, thanking it for support to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the demining activities.

The parties also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

