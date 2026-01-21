Azerbaijan and Qatar brainstorm military cooperation issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Within the visit to Qatar, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev held meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, and the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meetings emphasized the importance of DIMDEX 2026 in terms of advancing the maritime defense capabilities of countries. In attendance was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar, Adish Mammadov, as well.

The parties expressed confidence that military relations would continue to develop in the future. They discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the military and military-technical fields, emphasized the importance of conducting joint military exercises, and held an extensive exchange of views on a number of other issues of common interest.