Azerbaijan warns of AI’s dangerous impact on disinformation spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Artificial
intelligence (AI) content represents a serious threat in the spread
of disinformation, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media
Development Agency Natig Mammadli said at a public discussion on
the topic "Disinformation: as the most serious threat on a global
scale and in the reality of Azerbaijan" in Baku today, Trend reports.
Mammadli emphasized that disinformation impedes people's ability
to interpret information accurately, leading to increasingly severe
repercussions over time.
He pointed out that disinformation is proliferating across
numerous countries, polluting the information landscape and
exacerbating the challenges of addressing it.
"Azerbaijan possesses robust political and institutional
frameworks to tackle disinformation," he stated. "However, the
global dissemination of disinformation has surged by more than
sixfold, complicating its eradication."
The official identified the erosion of public trust in media
worldwide as one of the key drivers behind the rapid spread of
disinformation.
Furthermore, Natig Mammadli emphasized that while the media
should be a pillar of truth, unfortunately, this ideal is not
always realized in international media, contributing to a growing
distrust among the public.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel