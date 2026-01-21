Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 21 January 2026 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan warns of AI’s dangerous impact on disinformation spread

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) content represents a serious threat in the spread of disinformation, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli said at a public discussion on the topic "Disinformation: as the most serious threat on a global scale and in the reality of Azerbaijan" in Baku today, Trend reports.

Mammadli emphasized that disinformation impedes people's ability to interpret information accurately, leading to increasingly severe repercussions over time.

He pointed out that disinformation is proliferating across numerous countries, polluting the information landscape and exacerbating the challenges of addressing it.

"Azerbaijan possesses robust political and institutional frameworks to tackle disinformation," he stated. "However, the global dissemination of disinformation has surged by more than sixfold, complicating its eradication."

The official identified the erosion of public trust in media worldwide as one of the key drivers behind the rapid spread of disinformation.

Furthermore, Natig Mammadli emphasized that while the media should be a pillar of truth, unfortunately, this ideal is not always realized in international media, contributing to a growing distrust among the public.

