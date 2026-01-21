Azerbaijan relies on media literacy to combat disinformation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Disinformation can be prevented through media literacy, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid said at a public discussion on the topic "Disinformation: as the most serious threat on a global scale and in the reality of Azerbaijan" in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, media literacy is a key requirement for people to take a stand against the lies and evil that are rampant on social media.

He noted that deliberately fake news is spread against Azerbaijan's successes.

"These include news spread out of ignorance and illiteracy. Preventing this is related to media literacy," Majid explained.

He added that all Azerbaijani citizens must demonstrate activity and express their position against disinformation.