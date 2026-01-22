Qarabag's player named man of match against Eintracht Frankfurt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Qarabag footballer Camilo Duran was named "man of the match" in the match of the 7th round of the general stage of the UEFA Champions League, in which the Azerbaijani team defeated German Eintracht Frankfurt with a score of 3:2, Trend reports.

In the match held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, he scored twice.

The footballer scored in the 4th and 80th minutes of the match.

After this result, Karabakh is in 17th place in the standings with 10 points.

The Azerbaijani champions will play their final match of the overall UEFA Champions League on January 29 in England against Liverpool.