Expressbank has digitalized deposit placement with “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, has launched a partnership with Expressbank.

Now, deposits at Expressbank can be placed digitally using “SİMA İmza.” After creating an account in the “Express24” mobile application, customers can sign agreements with “SİMA İmza” and place their deposits without visiting the bank. No physical documents are required when using the service. Work is also in progress to digitalize other banking operations.

It should be noted that the SİMA digital signature was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, part of AZCON Holding. “SİMA İmza” eliminates citizens’ dependence on service centers and helps organizations reduce workload and operational costs. The new-generation digital signature available through the mobile application is free for users.

More information is available on sima.az or by contacting the “157” Contact Center.