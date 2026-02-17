Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A new convoy of
families has arrived in the city of Aghdam as part of Azerbaijan's
ongoing resettlement process, Trend reports.
The families relocating to Aghdam had previously been
temporarily housed in various parts of the country, primarily in
dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 120 families, comprising 419 people, have been
resettled in the city.
The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President
Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
