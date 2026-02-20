First group of ex-IDPs gets house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city (PHOTO) (Update)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, February 20. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavend city and the village of Khojavend was presented with the keys to their apartments, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 50 families comprising 194 people were relocated to the city of Khojavend, while 20 families totaling 94 people moved to the village of Khojavend.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, as well as officials from the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army for liberating the territories from occupation and conveyed their appreciation to the soldiers and officers, while honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in this cause.

