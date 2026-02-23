Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico puts out security heads-up for its citizens (VIDEO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Mexican States has addressed an appeal to Azerbaijani citizens residing in or traveling to the country, Trend reports.

The statement was shared on the embassy’s official social media account.

The embassy noted that due to the deterioration of the security situation in certain regions of Mexico, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are visiting or temporarily residing in the country are strongly advised to closely follow and strictly comply with security recommendations issued by local authorities in the state of Jalisco, as well as in the neighboring states of Michoacán, Guanajuato, Colima, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, and Nayarit.

“Our citizens are requested to remain vigilant, observe personal safety rules, avoid mass gatherings and high-risk areas, and follow information disseminated only by official sources,” the statement notes.

The embassy also noted that the hotline numbers of the Consular Section of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico are as follows: +52 5511 907 092 and +52 5555 404 109.

The advisory comes after heightened security incidents in several Mexican regions following the neutralization of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho. In response to law enforcement operations in the municipality of Talpa de Allende (Jalisco), cartel members blocked roads in six regions, set vehicles and commercial facilities on fire, and disrupted public order.

El Mencho was considered one of the country’s most powerful drug lords after the arrest of Joaquín Guzmán, famously known as El Chapo. The CJNG cartel controls a significant portion of drug trafficking and maintains influence across multiple Mexican states.

