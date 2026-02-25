Former IDPs receive keys to homes in Azerbaijan's Horovlu village (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Families arriving in Azerbaijan's Horovlu village with the latest resettlement convoy have been presented with the keys to their new homes, Trend reports.

After being welcomed in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district, the families were provided with detailed information by employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, officials from the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan, as well as other officials.

At this stage, 30 families comprising 115 people have been resettled to Horovlu village. These families had been temporarily accommodated in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across various parts of the country.

