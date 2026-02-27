Next resettlement caravan reaches Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The next group of former internally displaced persons returning to their homeland has arrived in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, keys to apartments were handed over to 27 families, comprising 118 individuals, as part of this phase of the relocation.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. Families relocated for permanent residence in Kalbajar city were provided with apartments in newly constructed buildings.

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Kalbajar, the city of Khojavend and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 27 families (118 people) are returning to the city of Kalbajar, 41 families (138 people) to the city of Khojavend, and 40 families (196 people) to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

