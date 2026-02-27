Next wave of ex-IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (Update)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, February 27. Today, the families arriving in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city with the latest migration caravan received the keys to their new homes, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

After welcoming the relocated families, employees of the State Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided guidance on the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance, advising residents to avoid unfamiliar objects and immediately report any suspicious items to the relevant authorities.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials.

13:38

The next resettlement convoy dispatched on February 27 has arrived in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, keys to apartments were handed over to 41 families comprising 138 people

Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, attended the ceremony.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel