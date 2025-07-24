Uzbekistan, Tajikistan hold talks on trade and regional cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

At the outset of the call, President Rahmon warmly congratulated President Mirziyoyev on his birthday, extending sincere wishes for good health, prosperity, continued success, and peace and well-being to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.

The two leaders discussed the continued strengthening of Uzbek-Tajik relations, emphasizing friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Both sides noted the steady growth in mutual trade and the advancement of joint cooperation projects across various economic sectors, including those facilitated by the joint investment company. Efforts are currently underway to establish cross-border trade centers.

The resumption of direct flights between Samarkand and Dushanbe was highlighted as a key development, alongside the implementation of significant cultural initiatives.

In addition, the presidents exchanged views on regional matters, including preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal trading ally for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the top 20 regarding bilateral commerce. In the fiscal year 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations achieved a remarkable $702.7 million, reflecting a significant uptick in economic exchange and cross-border commerce dynamics.