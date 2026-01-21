Turkmenistan’s Nebitdagnebit hits oil production milestone for 2025
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Nebitdagnebit, part of Turkmennebit State Concern, reported overperformance in oil production last year, surpassing its plan and strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth in the hydrocarbon sector.
