Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink memorandum on financial markets and crypto assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Agency for Promising Projects of Uzbekistan (NAPP) have formalized a partnership by signing a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports via CBA.

The memorandum not only establishes a legal framework for collaboration between the two agencies but also aims to enhance cooperation in the development, regulation, and oversight of capital and insurance markets, as well as in the realm of cryptocurrency assets.

According to the memorandum, the parties will engage in the exchange of knowledge and information, facilitate mutual visits, and jointly implement initiatives that foster the advancement of innovative financial technologies. The overarching goal is to boost financial inclusion and improve operational efficiency within their respective financial sectors.