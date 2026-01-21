SOCAR implements transformation in line with strategic goals, Digital Tech Director says

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. SOCAR is implementing digital transformation in line with its strategic goals, SOCAR Chief Digital Officer Murad Abdullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

Commenting on the inclusion of the SOCAR Carbamide plant in the World Economic Forum's prestigious Global Lighthouse Network and the awarding of the Digital Lighthouse Award, Murad Abdullayev noted that this achievement demonstrates that the systematic digital transformation being carried out at SOCAR is moving in the right direction:

SOCAR has been awarded an international prize for the third time, selected from among 210–250 companies worldwide, but this is the first time that a SOCAR Carbamide plant from the Azerbaijan and Central Asia region has received this award. The company is implementing digital transformation not only for the purpose of applying technologies or implementing specific projects, but also in line with its strategic goals, increasing efficiency, transitioning to environmentally friendly energy, and improving the use of new technologies by employees. These transformations at SOCAR are also of great importance to our country. The training of local specialists and the implementation of exemplary projects for other companies can be considered a leading example of digital development in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, SOCAR Carbamide has been accepted into the prestigious Global Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has also been awarded the forum's Digital Lighthouse Award.

As a result of the systemic transformation and innovative activities carried out over the past three years, the SOCAR Carbamide plant has distinguished itself among the world's largest enterprises and was initially included among the finalists in 2025.

Following this, experts from the World Economic Forum conducted an on-site assessment, as a result of which the plant was accepted into the Global Lighthouse Network and also received the Digital Lighthouse Award.

Previously, the Digital Lighthouse Award was received by the SOCAR Petkim petrochemical complex and the SOCAR STAR refinery. At the same time, SOCAR Carbamide became the first enterprise operating in Azerbaijan to achieve this recognition, as well as the first fertilizer plant in the world to receive this award.