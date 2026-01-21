Azerbaijan's ASCO brings back into service ferry Akademik Hasan Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The ferry belonging to ASCO, part of the AZCON holding company, has undergone major repairs. Trend reports via ASCO.

The repair work undertaken at the Zigh ship repair and construction yard has been completed swiftly and with exceptional quality, according to reports.

During the refurbishment, comprehensive restoration was carried out across both the underwater and above-water sections of the ferry. The lower and upper decks, the main deck, engine room, and superstructure were thoroughly cleaned and repainted. The ship’s steering and auxiliary equipment, along with its propulsion systems, were also meticulously repaired. Furthermore, propeller shafts were restored, and extensive piping work was conducted both on the deck and within the engine room. In addition, electrical installations and automation systems were upgraded.

A new state-of-the-art Standard-22 NX gyrocompass and a Navtex NX700 meteorological data receiver were installed on the vessel, alongside six portable VHF radio stations. Additionally, the ship's GPS navigation systems and communication devices underwent a complete overhaul, ensuring they were fully operational before being handed over to the crew.

Moreover, the living quarters and service areas of the ferry were renovated to meet modern standards and expectations.

After successfully passing sea trials, the ferry was put back into service for cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor. In this context, the vessel made its first voyage to the port of Turkmenbashi-Baku.

The ship is 154.5 meters long and 18.3 meters wide. With a total carrying capacity of 2,425 tons, the ferry can simultaneously load 32 diesel locomotives and 28 railway cars.