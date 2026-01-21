Uzbekistan attracts over $9 mln in education and fintech investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. Imkon Ventures has rolled out over $9 million in early-stage investments in the education and fintech sectors throughout Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the company.

A flagship investment is Darstop, an online education platform for children aged 5-14 founded by Uzbek software engineer and educator Shukhrat Fayziev. The U.S.-based startup is designed to meet the educational needs of the global Uzbekistani diaspora, offering structured, values-driven digital learning programs.

Alongside Darstop, Imkon Ventures has invested in several other technology-driven projects, including Haysam School, which focuses on applied artificial intelligence and creative digital skills; Karmon AI, an AI-powered execution and accountability platform; Orif.ai, a policy-bound accountability AI solution; and Asaxiy Invest, a Shariah-compliant community investment platform launched in 2021.

Darstop is an online educational platform aimed at empowering immigrant families in the USA by providing live, interactive classes for children and teens (ages 7-21). It focuses on subjects such as coding, Quran, math, languages, and arts, led by verified teachers with flexible scheduling.

The platform seeks to deliver high-quality, affordable, and engaging learning experiences to bridge educational gaps for immigrant youth. Key features include 24/7 support, free trial lessons, and innovative learning methods, all aimed at fostering academic growth and building confidence in students.

Founded in Uzbekistan, Imkon Ventures manages a $5 million pre-seed and seed-stage venture fund targeting fintech, B2B SaaS, AI, deep tech, and education technology startups. Backed by the UZVC Fund of Funds, the firm plans to invest in 25-30 startups over the next two years, with a focus on scaling local teams and integrating them into the global technology ecosystem.

