Azerbaijan's SOCAR Carbamide outlines production goals and export plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The primary goal of the SOCAR Carbamide plant is to meet domestic demand, Kutay Durna, director of the plant, said at an event celebrating the plant’s acceptance into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), Trend reports.

Durna emphasized that urea prices are comparable to those of high-value commodities such as gold or oil on the global market.

He noted that these prices are highly volatile, fluctuating on a daily and weekly basis. "For instance, the price in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and across Europe hovers around $400. The primary variable in determining price is logistics costs. Even in situations where local demand wanes, we can still export the product, bearing the logistics costs. The quality of our urea is never in question; in fact, there are times when we can command a premium of $10–$20 above the standard market price due to its superior quality," Durna explained.

Kutay Durna further highlighted that the plant’s primary objective is to meet the domestic demand.

"Once we have fully addressed the needs of local farmers, we then export the remaining 85-90% of our production. Our goal is to operate at full capacity to ensure we meet the demand both locally and internationally. In essence, we have no issue with unsold inventory; everything we produce is readily sellable. When we reach maximum production levels, there is always a buyer for our products," Durna concluded.

