Azerbaijan's SOCAR achieves major fuel efficiency milestone in carbamide output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. SOCAR Carbamide's plant in Azerbaijan has reduced fuel consumption per ton of carbamide production by more than 24%, Managing Director of SOCAR Downstream Management LLC Emil Alkhasli said at an event marking the plant’s acceptance into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), Trend reports.

"For the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the implementation of 'Industry 4.0' is not a trend, but rather a solution used to ensure safety, increase digitalization, improve the quality of products produced at plants, and increase economic indicators," he explained.

According to him, the main reason for the SOCAR Carbamide plant receiving the Digital Lighthouse award is the implementation of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and a number of solutions in line with the requirements of 'Industry 4.0', which increased efficiency and production capacity at the plant.

"One of the reasons for receiving the award is the reduction of unscheduled shutdowns and the implementation of several applications. This award is primarily the result of the work done by the plant's operations team and the increase in efficiency and performance due to the application of digital solutions. The project was implemented over two years. In 2023 and 2024, the foundations were laid, followed by the application of analytical solutions, leading to the improvement of operational capacity and a reduction in costs. During this period, the plant’s production capacity increased by more than 21%. In terms of efficiency, fuel consumption—natural gas fuel—for the production of each ton of urea decreased by over 24%. Several solutions were used to achieve this success," the managing director noted.

Alkhasli emphasized that SOCAR joined this network in 2018.

"In 2020, 'Petkim' and in 2021, the 'Star' oil refinery received this award. Now, the Carbamide plant has joined this list. SOCAR is the only state oil company in the world to have received this award three times," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel