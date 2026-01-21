Azerbaijan and Israel discuss economic cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat have discussed the prospects of economic cooperation, the publication of the Azerbaijani minister on his X account said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we met with Nir Barkat. We reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Israel economic relations and outlined priority areas for expanding practical cooperation in trade, industry, energy, and business partnerships," the publication reads.

According to the data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in 2025, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $78.04 million.