Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining reveals strategic plans for 2026 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The key priorities of Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) for 2026 include ensuring the sustainable development of production activities, improving the efficiency of all production processes, and expanding the resource base, a source at NMMC told Trend.

"In 2026, NMMC plans to continue its course of gradually increasing gold mining and processing volumes through the optimization of existing capacities, the integration of new facilities into the production cycle, and enhanced technological efficiency," the source noted.

As a continuation of these plans, the company reported that 2026 will also see further development and modernization of production facilities, the active introduction of modern technologies, automated management systems, and digital solutions, as well as the expansion of production capacities at key sites.

"In 2026, NMMC will continue implementing investment projects aimed at developing production infrastructure and introducing innovative solutions," the source said.

In addition, according to the source, NMMC intends to expand cooperation with leading international and national partners in the fields of engineering, mechanical engineering, and scientific and technical development.

"The company is consistently pursuing a policy of production localization and expanding inter-industry industrial cooperation, placing particular emphasis on the formation of sustainable production chains and enhancing technological independence," the company noted.

Meanwhile,in 2025, NMMC produced goods worth 135.6 trillion soums ($11.26 billion), marking a 44.4% increase compared to 2024, demonstrating strong growth and efficiency improvements across its operations.