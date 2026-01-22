U.S. leads foreign money transfers to Georgia in December 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The United States remained the largest source of money transfers to Georgia in December 2025, Trend reports, citing data from the Georgian National Bank.

Inflows from the U.S. amounted to $63.7 million, accounting for 18.85% of Georgia’s total remittances from abroad. Transfers from the U.S. rose 15.16% compared to the same period last year.

Italy ranked second, sending $58.7 million, followed by Russia with $43.5 million.

Overall, Georgia received $338 million in money transfers from abroad in December 2025, marking an 18.4% increase year-on-year, while $40.8 million was transferred from Georgia to other countries during the same period.