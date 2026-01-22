Uzbekneftegaz, Air Products discuss next steps in strategic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based Air Products have discussed the current status of their joint projects, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdulgani Sangingov and Ivo Bols, President of Air Products for Europe and Africa.

During the talks, particular attention was paid to strengthening the strategic partnership in the field of deep processing of natural gas, as well as ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of the Uzbekistan GTL plant.

The parties also discussed matters related to technological support, equipment reliability, and the timely supply of spare parts required for the continuous operation of the plant.

Following the meeting, Uzbekneftegaz and Air Products expressed readiness to further strengthen and expand their strategic cooperation in gas processing, as well as in other promising projects within Uzbekistan’s oil and gas industry.

Air Products is a producer and supplier of industrial gases, with production facilities in more than 50 countries and a market capitalization of over $63 billion.

The Uzbekistan GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) plant, located in Qashqadaryo, is a cutting-edge facility converting natural gas into cleaner synthetic fuels such as diesel and jet fuel, enhancing energy independence and reducing fuel imports. Utilizing Sasol's SPD™ technology, it produces ultra-clean, low-sulfur fuels that meet Euro-6 standards.

Processing about 3.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, the plant yields over 1.5 million tonnes of fuels, supporting national energy security and providing over $1 billion in import substitution. The products are marketed under the name Oltin Yo'l GTL, symbolizing a transition to cleaner energy.

