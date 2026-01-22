U.S. plans to organize first bilateral business mission in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The United States of America (U.S.) Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of State, will organize the first-ever bilateral business mission to Azerbaijan on February 9-10, 2026, in Baku, Trend reports, citing the chamber.

The two-day event will bring together a high-level delegation aimed at facilitating direct engagement between American companies and representatives of the Government of Azerbaijan, state-owned enterprises, and key private sector stakeholders.

On December 12, 2025, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to the United States.

During the meetings with Michael Cloud, Vice Chairman of the House Energy Subcommittee, and Dan Newhouse, Republican member of the House Energy, Water, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, the two sides explored prospects for advancing energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States to a new level.

Discussions highlighted the ongoing contribution of key projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor in securing regional energy supplies. Special attention was given to the decisive role of U.S. President Donald Trump in the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). It was emphasized that, under the current U.S. administration’s policy aimed at restoring regional peace, initiatives like the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and the Memorandum of Understanding on preparing the Charter of Strategic Partnership open new opportunities for deepening energy collaboration.

Regional energy connectivity remains a cornerstone of the strategic partnership, and the discussions also focused on projects that will facilitate electricity flows between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe.

In 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and the United States reached $1.55 billion.

