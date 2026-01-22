Azerbaijan launches unified electronic portal for state program reporting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) has established a unified electronic reporting portal for state program management, with data from more than 200 state agencies now integrated into the system, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of CAERC, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference summarizing results for 2025, Gasimli stated that the center prepared 32 reports last year to monitor and evaluate the implementation of state programs and carried out over 100 related events.

"Currently, CAERC monitors and evaluates 24 strategic policy documents, ensuring that key initiatives stay on track.

A unified electronic reporting portal has been created for state program management, integrating data from over 200 state agencies. More than 260 meetings have been held based on indicator-driven planning. The digitalization of monitoring mechanisms has significantly strengthened the ability to provide operational oversight of state program implementation," Gasimli said.

The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) is a government-established think tank that drives Azerbaijan's economic reforms by conducting research, preparing forecasts, coordinating initiatives, monitoring progress, and promoting data-driven strategies for sustainable development, focusing on areas like digital trade (Azexport.az) and public-private dialogue. Established in 2016, it aims to transform Azerbaijan's economy through innovative approaches, supporting national goals like diversifying from oil to human capital.

