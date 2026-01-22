Fitch affirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term debt ratings at "B"
The rating action indicates Fitch’s assessment of broadly stable credit fundamentals in Kyrgyzstan, with manageable recovery prospects and gradual progress in strengthening macroeconomic and governance conditions supporting the current rating level.
