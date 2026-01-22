Uzbekistan, Japan step up cooperation on solar, agri-processing in Syrdarya region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed the implementation of solar farm projects and the deep processing of agricultural products in the Syrdarya Region, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The discussions were held during a meeting in Tokyo between a delegation from the Sirdarya Region, led by regional governor Erkinjon Turdimov, and representatives of Momiki Co. Ltd., Farmdo Group, and Altai Trading.

The talks also focused on prospects for exporting legumes and other agricultural products from Uzbekistan to the Japanese market, as well as on cooperation in agricultural processing.

Following the meeting, the parties outlined concrete areas for developing mutually beneficial cooperation, implementing joint projects, and expanding export potential. It was noted that the agreements reached would contribute to strengthening bilateral economic ties between Uzbekistan and Japan.

Uzbekistan's legume sector is expanding, with significant production of chickpeas, mung beans, lentils, and various beans, often following wheat crops, enhancing food security and export opportunities, particularly to Asia and the Middle East. Key trends include rising chickpea production in drought-prone regions like Samarkand and Kashkadarya, increasing mung bean exports to East Asia, and diverse lentil varieties.

In 2024, grain and legume harvests reached 8.9 million tons. Legumes ranked as Uzbekistan's 9th most exported product in 2023, supported by government policies favoring their cultivation. Future prospects focus on improving yields through better practices and sustainability initiatives, essential for long-term growth amid increasing domestic and global demand.

Over the past eight years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan has doubled, while the number of Japanese enterprises operating in Uzbekistan has increased tenfold