Turkmenistan, India discuss economic and trade cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan and India engaged in discussions regarding the prospects of economic and trade cooperation, focusing on key sectors such as energy, transport, and agriculture, as well as the mechanisms for strengthening joint intergovernmental collaboration, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions were conducted during meetings between the foreign ministries of the countries in Ashgabat on January 21. The Turkmen delegation was represented by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova, while the Indian side was led by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George.

During these consultations, the ministries discussed a broad range of topics, including the enhancement of inter-parliamentary dialogue, the development of a legal framework to support bilateral relations, and the promotion of scientific and educational exchanges. They also explored avenues for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, alongside collaboration within regional and international organizations, notably the United Nations.

The parties underscored the importance of strengthening private sector partnerships and expanding cooperation across key sectors, emphasizing the crucial role of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Bandaru Wilsonbabu, conveyed India’s willingness to share expertise and technologies with Turkmenistan, particularly in the areas of IT, digitalization, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, and human resource development. He emphasized that these efforts would further bilateral economic ties, with a focus on the mutually beneficial utilization of Turkmenistan’s natural resources.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a top priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.