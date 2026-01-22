Georgia set to roll out central procurement body in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Georgia will establish a central procurement body to independently carry out public procurement of certain goods and services in 2026, Trend reports, citing the country's Department of Government Efficiency.

The reform aims to ensure the transparent and efficient allocation of public funds, while enabling timely and effective responses to procurement needs. Under its expanded mandate, the central procurement body will also oversee the execution of contracts resulting from centralized procurement procedures.

The estimated annual value of goods and services procured by the Central Procurement Body is projected to be approximately 2 billion Georgian lari ($745 million).

Procurement activities will be conducted through consolidated tenders, with support mechanisms in place to facilitate centralized procurement at the request of individual procuring entities.

The establishment of the Central Procurement Body is stipulated under the Law of Georgia on Public Procurement and forms a key component of the country's obligations within the framework of its Association Agreement with the European Union.