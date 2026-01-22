Uzbekistan sees impressive boost in electricity production in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan’s electricity generation rose 4% in 2025, but large enterprises produced less power while small businesses doubled their output. Heat supply and gas from underground coal gasification also fell sharply.
