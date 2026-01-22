Iran set to make quantum leap with new computer rollout in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Iran plans to present a quantum computer next year (from March 21, 2026, through March 20, 2027), Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said at an event organized to present new achievements of Iran's National Center for Laser Sciences and Arts in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, after the presentation of the first potential quantum computer, it's planned to take greater steps in the field of calculations.

Eslami noted that expanding cooperation with universities and training teachers and personnel are in the focus of attention in this area.

He added that Iran has achieved great achievements in the sensors, quantum computers, coding, and communication sectors.

"Laser, photonics, and quantum will have a great impact on people's lives in the future. The country's potential is being developed, taking into account the needs of citizens and the industrial sector," he pointed out.

A quantum computer is a groundbreaking piece of technology that uses quantum mechanics principles like superposition and entanglement to process information. This lets it solve hard problems much faster than classical computers because it can look at many options at once. Unlike classical bits, which can only be 0 or 1, quantum bits (qubits) can be both at the same time. It uses things that happen at the atomic level, such as atoms, electrons, and photons, to do computations. This lets it solve problems in drug discovery, materials research, and encryption that today's supercomputers can't.

