Uzbekistan, Türkiye eye new mining investment opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the implementation of current joint projects and exchanged views on attracting investment into the mining sector, Trend reports via the Government of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobur Islamov, together with senior officials of the ministry, and Ramazan Sari, Director of MTA Tashkent Mining.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the progress of joint projects implemented in cooperation with Türkiye’s General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA). Particular attention was paid to promising mining sites and procedures for offering land plots to entrepreneurs through online auctions, as well as support measures and incentives for investors, as provided for under the updated Law on Subsoil Use.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye amounted to $2.68 billion in January–November 2025, slightly up from $2.67 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

