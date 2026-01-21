Azerbaijan’s petroleum coke, bitumen exports drive revenue growth in 2025
Azerbaijan saw an increase in revenue from the export of petroleum coke and bitumen in 2025. Both the volume and value of petroleum coke exports rose significantly compared to the previous year. Similarly, the export of petroleum bitumen also grew in both volume and value during the reporting period.
