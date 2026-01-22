Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.44, or 2.07%, on January 21 from the previous level, coming in at $67.95 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.49, or 2.23%, to $65.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.19, or 0.52%, to $36.11 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $0.57, or 0.84%, to $67.43 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

