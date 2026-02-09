Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS plans to drill new wells in Türkiye over next few years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. SOCAR AQS intends to drill eight wells in Türkiye over the next two years, the company's Türkiye Country Manager, Elvin Nasibov, said at the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku,Trend reports.

Nasibov stated that an active drilling campaign is currently underway in the country. He noted that within the framework of Turkish Petroleum projects alone, about 55 drilling rigs have been mobilized, in addition to equipment operated by private companies.

“Offshore operations are mainly concentrated in the Black Sea and are carried out exclusively by the national company using drilling vessels. SOCAR AS expanded its presence in Türkiye in 2019 by establishing the SOCAR AS Drilling branch,” he said.

According to Nasibov, the company’s first project involved drilling 28 wells for gas storage purposes under a turnkey contract for BOTAŞ (Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma Anonim Şirketi), the national gas operator.

“Alongside drilling operations, additional service works were also provided. Despite the client’s strict technical requirements, including a wellbore deviation of less than 1.5° and a zero-pressure condition in the production casing, the project was successfully implemented. Up to eight drilling rigs were used simultaneously to carry out the project,” he added.

