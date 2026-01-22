Tajikistan’s fiscal deficit remains stable, IMF says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. The fiscal deficit in Tajikistan remains stable, reflecting a restrained budgetary policy and effective management of public finances, Trend reports via the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, the authorities continue to adhere to a medium-term target of a fiscal deficit at 2.5% of GDP.

The fund noted that in 2025 the deficit remained within the target range, and the 2026 budget also envisages a deficit of up to 2.5% of GDP, provided that financing is sufficient.

If necessary, flexible expenditure adjustments are planned, allowing the government to preserve fiscal space for social programs and priority investments, the IMF concluded.

Meanwhile, analysts at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) forecast Tajikistan's continued economic growth through 2026, with strong GDP expansion, improved fiscal health, and a positive long-term outlook for income levels and investment prospects.