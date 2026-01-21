Kazakhstan ponders social media age restrictions to protect minors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 21. Kazakhstan is considering banning social media registration for citizens under the age of 16, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Balayeva noted that draft laws regulating the activities of online platforms and mass media have been developed. The proposed amendments envisage restrictions on access to social networks, including a ban on registration for children and teenagers under 16.

The draft legislation has undergone expert review and has been submitted for public discussion. To ensure effective implementation, the authorities plan to develop mechanisms for verifying users’ age jointly with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. Liability measures may also be introduced if necessary.

The minister added that special attention will also be paid to improving media literacy among the population and supporting independent media. Relevant work is being carried out through the commission for the development of sectoral journalism and other mechanisms.

In addition, legislative measures are being considered to regulate the distribution of advertising revenues between online platforms and media outlets, as well as the possibility of partially lifting restrictions on advertising certain goods.