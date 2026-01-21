Kazakhstan readies second phase of North Aral Sea revival project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 21. The Ministry of
Water Resources of Kazakhstan will complete the preparation of the
second phase of the North Aral Sea preservation project by June 30
and resolve financing issues, including support from international
organizations, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government
meeting, Trend
reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.
"In addition, the Ministry of Water Resources, in collaboration
with the Ministry of Energy, will create a comprehensive
water-energy resources map for Kazakhstan within this year,"
Bektenov stated.
Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water
Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, revealed that plans
are in place to increase the volume of the North Aral Sea to 34
km³, with its surface area expected to expand to 3,913 km² over the
next 4 to 5 years. An agreement has already been reached with
Uzbekistan to ensure a stable water flow during periods of low
water availability. Since early 2023, the volume of the North Aral
Sea has risen from 18.4 billion m³ to 23 billion m³.
He further noted that the second phase of the preservation
project, which includes the reconstruction of the Kokaral dam and
the elevation of the water level to 44 meters, is nearing
completion.
The North Aral Sea, the northern section of the once much larger
Aral Sea, is fed by the Syr Darya River. It separated from the
South Aral Sea between 1987 and 1988 due to a significant decline
in water levels, primarily caused by the diversion of river water
for agricultural use.