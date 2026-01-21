Kazakhstan makes bold move with strict timelines for oil and gas fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 21. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Samruk-Kazyna fund, is tasked with submitting a detailed plan for developing new prospective oil and gas fields by the end of February, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov further emphasized that Samruk-Kazyna has been tasked with closely monitoring the implementation timeline of gas processing projects and providing monthly reports directly to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy, along with relevant government agencies, has been assigned the responsibility of preparing a comprehensive National Project on Coal Generation, with a deadline for submission to the government within one month.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of a structured, systematic approach to the development of the energy sector, given the rising demand driven by both economic expansion and population growth. He highlighted the urgency of expediting geological exploration, advancing the development of new hydrocarbon fields, and ensuring the timely initiation of key gas processing facilities.

During the fifth session of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda on January 20, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated that the development of coal power generation should be elevated to the level of a National Project, underscoring its strategic significance for Kazakhstan’s energy future.

Tokayev also pointed out that Kazakhstan possesses vast coal reserves, estimated at around 33 billion tons. At the current consumption rate, these reserves would last for 300 years. The country's annual coal production exceeds 110 million tons, positioning Kazakhstan among the world’s leaders in coal production.