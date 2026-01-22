Kazakhstan sets up special commission to probe incident at Tengiz oil field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. A special commission has been established to investigate the technological incident that occurred at the Tengiz oil field on January 18, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the commission was created to determine all circumstances surrounding the shutdown of gas turbine units and has already begun its work.

The commission includes representatives of the territorial department of the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control, the Energy Department of the Atyrau regional akimat, and the system operator KEGOC JSC, as well as representatives of Tengizchevroil LLP.

By order of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Vice Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev is present directly at the Tengiz field to oversee the situation and ensure effective coordination with the operator.

Regarding the temporary suspension of production, the ministry noted that this decision was taken by Tengizchevroil in line with safety protocols aimed at protecting personnel and equipment.

The commission is currently conducting a detailed technical analysis of the causes of the incident. All official conclusions and comments on the reasons and consequences will be announced exclusively upon completion of the commission’s work, the ministry said.

On January 18, 2026, two fires broke out at the GTES-4 power generation plant at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field, affecting power distribution systems and leading operator Tengizchevroil (TCO) to suspend oil production at Tengiz and Korolev fields for safety reasons. The incident involved fires at transformers for generation trains 9.3 and 9.5, causing a temporary shutdown of output, with no injuries reported, though technicians are still investigating the root cause.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel