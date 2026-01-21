Ignorance of disadvantaged groups poses major source of discontent - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Indifference to the sensitive segments of society is considered one of the main factors behind the emergence of discontent, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in Tehran today after listening to the report of Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Ismail Khatib on the protests in Iran, Trend reports.

According to him, if all institutions and bodies of the country neglect the problems and demands of the sensitive segments, it is no longer possible to expect that these segments won't commit violence nor move away from power.

Pezeshkian stated that in addition to taking steps within the framework of the law, satisfying citizens should be strictly monitored. All relevant institutions and responsible persons in Iran should give correct, logical, and satisfactory answers to citizens.

The Iranian president emphasized that it is imperative for every accountable individual within any governmental framework to foster an environment conducive to mutual comprehension via collaboration, strategic alignment, open dialogue, and empathetic understanding.

At the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi noted the positive and constructive role of neighboring countries as an effective step towards strengthening stability in the region in connection with the recent events in Iran.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel