Iranian parliament speaker meets Pakistani army commander (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf met with Pakistani Army Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran today, Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to the report, the parties discussed negotiations between the U.S. and Iran and other issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.