Iranian VP calls on IAEA to take stand on attacks against country's nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The International Atomic Energy Agency must determine its position regarding Iranian nuclear facilities that have been attacked, the country's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at an event dedicated to the presentation of new achievements of Iran's National Center for Laser Science and Technology.

According to Eslami, the Iranian authorities had formally addressed the issue by sending a letter to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He further emphasized the need to establish clear guidelines for inspecting nuclear facilities that have been subjected to attacks. These protocols should be developed specifically for scenarios involving military strikes or threats to environmental safety.

The vice president also pointed out that, following last year’s assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, inspections were only conducted at sites that had not been damaged. At present, there are no IAEA inspectors in Iran.

In June 2025, following Israeli and American air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the country minimized its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA is possible only with the consent of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched military air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

In the evening of the same day, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at many targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting that the attacks had ceased.